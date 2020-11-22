Thompson signed a two-year, $19 million contract with the Celtics on Saturday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Celtics are opting to shore up the center spot, which was exposed during the 2020 playoffs. While Thompson isn't a big name, he was a part of the Cavaliers' 2015-16 title team and averaged a solid 12.0 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 30.2 minutes last season. It seems likely he'll split time with Daniel Theis, who is a floor-spacer and could be used more in certain situations. Ultimately, Thompson is unlikely to be a strong fantasy contributor in most formats, but he could be worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues despite low upside.