Thompson had just two points (1-4 FG), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 129-121 loss to Miami.

Thompson moved back into the starting lineup with Robert Williams once again sidelined by his recurring toe injury. Despite nearing 30 minutes, Thompson failed to deliver in what was a disappointing night all around. Despite this performance, Thompson should still have some value moving forward, especially if Williams is forced into a lengthy layoff.