Thompson scored 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal in Boston's overtime loss to New Orleans on Sunday.

Coming off a season-high 17 on Friday, Thomson was able to follow it up with a near double-double in his fourth straight start. The center also played a season-high 29 minutes and has played at least 27 minutes in each of his last four games. In his first season with the Celtics, Thompson is averaging 7.6 points and a team-high 8.2 rebounds per game.