Thompson is not on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against Orlando.
As anticipated, Thompson has passed through the league's health and safety protocols and will be available for Friday's contest. He'll likely re-enter the starting lineup and could be set for increased minutes with Daniel Theis (COVID-19 protocols) listed as questionable.
