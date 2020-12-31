Thompson (hamstring) is not on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Pistons.
Thompson took Wednesday's win over the Grizzlies off to take it easy on his hamstring, which he had injured during training camp. He'll be good to go for Friday. Though four games, the center is averaging 10.3 points and 8.5 rebounds in 23.0 minutes.
