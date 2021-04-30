Thompson isn't starting Friday's game against the Spurs, Dan Weiss of Fox Sports Southwest reports.
Thompson had started each of the last eight games and posted a double-double in Wednesday's win over the Hornets. However, Robert Williams will start for Boston on Friday.
