Thompson (COVID-19 protocols) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Chris Grenham of Forbes Sports reports.
Thompson has missed the past 13 games due to protocols, but he'll finally be able to make his return Wednesday. However, there's a good chance he's permanently lost his starting job to Robert Williams.
