Thompson said he is on a minutes restriction to start the season, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Thompson played 22 minutes in a start for Boston in the team's season opener as he overcame a recent hamstring issue. The 29-year-old center hasn't quite been cleared for a heavy dosage of minutes, but it's likely that he won't be logging heavy minutes even when fully healthy considering the team's balanced center rotation which also includes Daniel Theis and Robert Williams.