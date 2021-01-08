Thompson (COVID-19) is unavailable for Friday's game against the Wizards and will be sidelined while going through the seven-day quarantine period for contact tracing, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Thompson, Grant Williams and Robert Williams are out for at least the next week due to the league's health and safety protocols, so Boston's frontcourt depth will be exceedingly thin during that stretch. Daniel Theis, Semi Ojeleye and Tacko Fall figure to have increased roles, and coach Brad Stevens should also be forced into utilizing smaller lineups.