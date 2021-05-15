Thompson (chest) is out Saturday against the Timberwolves and Sunday against the Knicks, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.
Thompson won't potentially play again until the play-in tournament, and the Celtics are locked into the No. 7 seed in the East. Luke Kornet should see extra minutes over the next two games with Thompson and Robert Williams (toe) sidelined.
More News
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Out with pectoral strain•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Efficient in loss•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Manages just two points Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Heads to bench•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Flirts with double-double•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Cleared without restrictions•