Celtics general manager Danny Ainge said that Thompson (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) will take a cardiac test Friday with the hope of gaining clearance to return to game action next week, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Ainge's comments would seem to rule Thompson out for games Friday against the Rockets and Sunday against the Hornets, but he could have an outside shot at making it back to action for an April 6 matchup with the 76ers. Whenever he returns, Thompson will have missed more than three weeks due to what was presumably a positive COVID-19 test result rather than a close contact situation. Though he'll be part of a new-look frontcourt that no longer includes Daniel Theis, Thompson won't necessarily recapture the 20-to-25-minute he had typically handled prior to missing time. Robert Williams (illness) appears to have gained some more trust from head coach Brad Stevens in recent weeks, while trade-deadline pickups Moritz Wagner and Luke Kornet provide floor-stretching options at center that the Celtics could look to keep in the rotation.