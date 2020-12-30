Thompson is sitting out Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to right hamstring strain recovery.
A hamstring injury hampered Thompson during the preseason, and Celtics will exercise caution on the second night of a back-to-back. With Thompson on the shelf, more minutes should be available for Daniel Theis and Robert Williams.
