Thompson (chest) is out Wednesday against the Magic, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Thompson will miss his first game since April 6 as he deals with a strained left pectoral. In his absence, Robert Williams should start, and Luke Kornet could see extra minutes as a reserve center.
More News
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Added to injury report•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Back in starting five•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Not starting Friday•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Posts double-double in win•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Grabs team-high 12 boards•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Bounces back in loss•