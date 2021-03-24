Thompson (COVID-19 protocols) is out Wednesday against the Thunder, John Karalis of Boston Sports Journal reports.
The center has missed five straight games due to protocols and will remain out Wednesday. After Wednesday, the Celtics have two more games on the road trip, and it's certainly possible that Thompson won't play again until the team returns to Boston for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
