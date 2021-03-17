Thompson (COVID-19 protocols) will not play Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
The big man will miss a second straight game due to protocols. That should continue to open up more time for Robert Williams and Daniel Theis.
