Thompson will not play Saturday against the Timberwolves due to a strained left pectoral.
Thompson sat out one game May 5 due to the issue, but it's apparently cropped up again. With Robert Williams (toe) also sidelined, Luke Kornet appears in line to draw a start and/or see increased minutes.
