Thompson recorded 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds and an assist across 30 minutes in Friday's win over the Nets.

Thompson was one of four starters that scored at least 17 points for the Celtics, and the former Cavaliers big man also notched his fourth straight game with at least 10 boards -- he has three double-doubles in that stretch. Thompson is averaging 12.7 points and 11.3 rebounds across 26.7 minutes per game during the current series against the Nets.