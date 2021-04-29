Thompson had 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 29 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Hornets.

Thompson was coming off four straight single-digit scoring performances and snapped that streak in style, posting his first double-double since Feb. 24 while also recording multiple blocks for the second time over his last four appearances. The big man isn't a reliable fantasy performer, however, so he shouldn't be expected to post these numbers on a nightly basis going forward.