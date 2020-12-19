Thompson (hamstring) was able to participate in "a good chunk" of Saturday's practice.
Thompson's status for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Bucks remains murky, but he's apparently making solid progress. It's still unclear whether he'll start or come off the bench for the Celtics.
More News
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Status for opener murky•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Still not practicing•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Joins Celtics•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Leaves with eye injury, won't return•