Thompson (chest) is probable for Friday's matchup against the Bulls.
After a one-game absence due to a strained left pectoral muscle, Thompson should be good to go Friday. With Robert Williams (toe) questionable, Thompson could start and/or see increased minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Out vs. Magic•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Added to injury report•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Back in starting five•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Not starting Friday•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Posts double-double in win•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Grabs team-high 12 boards•