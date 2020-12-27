Thompson said that he'll remain on a minutes restriction Sunday against the Pacers, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Thompson suffered a hamstring injury in late November and ended up returning sooner than anticipated, but the Celtics are continuing to ramp him up slowly. He's played 22 and 21 minutes in the team's first two games to date, so based on his comments, he likely won't push past 25 in Sunday's game. Even once he's free of restrictions, Thompson's limitations on the offensive end probably mean that the Celtics won't ask him to play much more than 30 minutes on most nights, as coach Brad Stevens will most likely opt for a three-man rotation at center that includes Daniel Theis and Robert Williams.