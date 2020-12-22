Thompson (hamstring) is not listed on the Celtics' latest injury report ahead of Wednesday's opener against Milwaukee.
After putting in a second consecutive full practice Tuesday, Thompson has been removed from the injury report, signifying that he'll be available to make his Celtics debut Wednesday night. Thompson had been battling a strained hamstring that sidelined him for the entire preseason.
