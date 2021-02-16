Thompson will start Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Sean Grande of Celtics Radio reports.
The 29-year-old came off the bench the past three games but will rejoin the lineup with Daniel Theis (finger) unavailable. Thompson should handle the bulk of the minutes at center Tuesday for Boston.
