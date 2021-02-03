Thompson is starting Tuesday's game at Golden State.

The 29-year-old came off the bench the past two games, but he'll rejoin the lineup with Marcus Smart (calf) set to be sidelined 2-to-3 weeks. Thompson is averaging only 3.4 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 32.4 percent from the floor over his past eight games, so more playing time won't necessarily increase his attractiveness as a potential fantasy option.