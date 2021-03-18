Thompson (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings.
Thompson will be unavailable for a third consecutive game due to the league's health and safety protocols. Robert Williams and Daniel Theis should continue to see increased run Friday.
