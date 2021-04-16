Thompson had 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a block across 25 minutes in Thursday's win over the Lakers.
Thompson got the start with Robert Williams (knee) on the bench and took advantage of the opportunity, putting up strong numbers across the board and scoring in double digits for the first time since March 4. Thompson might remain a starter with Williams on the shelf, but even in that scenario, his upside shouldn't be very high.
More News
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Starting Thursday's game•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Hauls in eight boards in return•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Will have limitations in return•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Off injury report•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Out through end of week•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Ruled out Wednesday•