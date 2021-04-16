Thompson had 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a block across 25 minutes in Thursday's win over the Lakers.

Thompson got the start with Robert Williams (knee) on the bench and took advantage of the opportunity, putting up strong numbers across the board and scoring in double digits for the first time since March 4. Thompson might remain a starter with Williams on the shelf, but even in that scenario, his upside shouldn't be very high.