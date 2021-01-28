Thompson will come off the bench Wednesday at San Antonio.
The 29-year-old has started in all 14 of his appearances this season, but he'll move to the bench while shooting 32 percent from the field and averaging 3.0 points 8.8 rebounds in 22 minutes over the past six contests. Daniel Theis will start at center while Thompson fills the reserve role.
