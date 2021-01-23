Thompson recorded four points (2-6 FG), five rebounds and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 122-110 loss to the 76ers.

Thompson's shooting has been off the past four games, with the center hitting just 33.3 percent of his looks from the field. He's also gotten to the free-throw line just twice during this stretch. On a positive note, his rebounding continues to be good, averaging 7.8 boards in 23.3 minutes across the past four contests. On Sunday, Thompson will be going up against his former team, the Cavaliers, who have a deep center rotation with Andre Drummond and Jarrett Allen.