Thompson tallied eight points (4-8 FG), 13 rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 18 minutes during Sunday's 134-107 win against the Rockets.
The 30-year-old got another start and achieved his 13th double-digit rebound performance of the season. Thompson has started the last 12 games, averaging 7.3 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 62 percent from the field with little else. As long as he's starting, he should provide elite field-goal percentage and rebounds along with low-end points.
More News
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Grabs 13 boards in 19 minutes•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Hauls down 13 boards•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Near double-double in loss•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Contributes season-high 17 points•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Grabs 12 boards in start•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Returns to starting five•