Thompson tallied eight points (4-8 FG), 13 rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 18 minutes during Sunday's 134-107 win against the Rockets.

The 30-year-old got another start and achieved his 13th double-digit rebound performance of the season. Thompson has started the last 12 games, averaging 7.3 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 62 percent from the field with little else. As long as he's starting, he should provide elite field-goal percentage and rebounds along with low-end points.