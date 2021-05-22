Thompson will start Saturday's Game 1 against the Nets.
The 30-year-old will rejoin the starting five Saturday despite the fact Robert Williams (foot) is available. Thompson averaged 8.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.2 minutes as a starter this season.
