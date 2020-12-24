Thompson (hamstring) will start Wednesday's season-opener against the Bucks.
The Celtics played it coy with Thompson's status throughout the week as he worked back from a hamstring issue. The offseason acquisition will not only play Wednesday night, he'll be in the starting lineup alongside Daniel Theis. The Celtics will start Marcus Smart at point guard, with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum filling out the rest of the lineup.
