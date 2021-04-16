Thompson will start Thursday's game against the Lakers.
With Robert Williams (knee) on the sidelines, Thompson will receive his first start in about a month. In his last five starts, Thompson has posted averages of 9.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
