Thompson's (hamstring) status for the regular-season opener against the Bucks is unclear, as he's still limited to light group work and has not practiced, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Thompson's strained hamstring is preventing him from practicing, and he's almost certainly going to miss all of the preseason considering coach Stevens isn't confident he'll be ready for the regular season. While he's out, Daniel Theis (knee), Robert Williams and Grant Williams are candidates to see minutes at center.