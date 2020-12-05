Thompson (hamstring) has yet to practice, sticking with light strength and conditioning work, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Thompson suffered a hamstring strain during recent workouts, so he's been limited in what he can do. Coach Brad Stevens noted that he hopes to have Thompson ready by the regular season. For now, the center should be considered questionable for Boston's first preseason game against the 76ers on Dec. 15.
