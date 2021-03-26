site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Still out Friday
Thompson (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks.
Thompson will be unavailable for a seventh consecutive contest while he remains in the league's health and safety protocols. Robert Williams should see increased run for the Celtics once again Friday.
