Thompson (hamstring) went through practice Monday, but his status remains undetermined for Wednesday's season-opener against the Bucks, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Thompson also practiced on Saturday, so his hamstring appears to be close to full strength as the regular season approaches. Even so, the Celtics will be cautious with the new addition, as coach Brad Stevens said Thompson will have a minutes limit when he's officially cleared to play. As far as Wednesday night is concerned, Thompson's status may not be decided until after the Celtics' shootaround in the morning.