Thompson (hamstring) will be a game-time call for Wednesday's matchup against Milwaukee, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

The Celtics did not list Thompson on their initial injury report, but Thompson, himself, said after shootaround Wednesday morning that his status is yet to be officially determined. Based on his progress in recent days, though, Thompson appears to be trending toward being available as the backup to starter Daniel Theis. "Things are looking like they're going in the right direction," Thompson said.