Thompson (COVID-19 protocols) will remain out for Monday's game at Memphis, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

This will be the fifth straight absence for Thompson, who's remained in the league's protocols since March 14. It's unclear when he'll be cleared, but given the layoff it's possible he'll require some time to work back up to speed. After Monday, the Celtics head to Milwaukee for a two-game set Wednesday and Friday.