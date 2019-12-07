Play

Poirier will return to the Red Claws for Saturday's game against Delaware.

Poirier will rejoin Maine in order to get extra reps. The rookie center's on the outside of the Celtics' rotation and is averaging just 4.4 minutes across eight appearances this season. He's appeared in one other game for Maine this season, scoring 14 points and grabbing nine rebounds in 26.3 minutes off the bench.

