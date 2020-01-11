Poirier (finger) is progressing well and could make a return to action next week according to coach Brad Stevens, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Assuming the team makes his available, Poirier, who's missed the past 14 games due to right finger surgery, will have several opportunities to return this upcoming week, with Boston having four games on the schedule. If he's able to make it back, his return isn't expected to make too much of an impact on the Celtics' rotations as prior to his absence, the rookie center was averaging just 4.9 minutes per contest.