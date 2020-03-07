Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Double-doubles in G League loss
Poirier produced 18 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks over 34 in Friday's 102-101 home loss to the Drive.
Poirier, on assignment from the Celtics, finished double-doubled in his third game with the Claws and first since December. He came off the bench, but still led Crustacean Nation in rebounds. Poirier was seeing very little playing time with Boston. It is not known how long the big French import may stay with the Claws.
