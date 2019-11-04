Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Effective in very limited role
Poirier has shot 66.7 percent from the field in his first two NBA games this season.
Through Boston's first five games, Poirier has received three DNPs and has not played more than seven minutes in the other two contests. He has made two of his three field goals, but his playing time might not increase any time soon since he is buried near the bottom of the Celtics' depth chart at center. He is averaging 2.0 points and 0.5 rebounds in 6.0 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...