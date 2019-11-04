Poirier has shot 66.7 percent from the field in his first two NBA games this season.

Through Boston's first five games, Poirier has received three DNPs and has not played more than seven minutes in the other two contests. He has made two of his three field goals, but his playing time might not increase any time soon since he is buried near the bottom of the Celtics' depth chart at center. He is averaging 2.0 points and 0.5 rebounds in 6.0 minutes per contest.