Poirier fractured the pinkie finger on his right hand during Monday's practice and will require surgery to address the injury. The Celtics expect him to miss around six weeks while recovering from the procedure.

The rookie from France was only averaging 4.9 minutes per game over his nine outings with the Celtics this season, but his extended absence represents another hit to a Boston frontcourt that is already set to be without Robert Williams (hip) for at least three weeks. With Williams and Poirier sidelined, Grant Williams could see increased run as a small-ball center behind Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter. Two-way player Tacko Fall could also spend more time with Boston over the next few weeks rather than with the G League's Maine Red Claws.