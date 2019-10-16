Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Full line in 20 minutes
Poirier finished with eight points (2-2 FG, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 118-95 win over the Cavaliers.
Poirier contributed across every category and could be in line to pick up some additional minutes if Robert Williams (head) is forced to miss any time. Poirier isn't likely to make a splash in fantasy this season, but he will provide depth down low on a team that lost its top big man this past summer in free agency.
