Poirier is expected to resume playing 4-to-6 weeks after undergoing successful surgery Wednesday to address a fractured right pinkie finger.

The Celtics initially estimated Poirier would miss six weeks after he broke the finger in Monday's practice, but upon receiving further evaluation post-surgery, the big man could shave two weeks off that recovery timetable. With both Poirier and Robert Williams (hip) set to miss multiple weeks with injuries, the Celtics will likely turn to the undersized Grant Williams or 7-foot-6 rookie Tacko Fall to serve as the third-string center behind Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter for the next several games.