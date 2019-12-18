Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Gets brighter prognosis post-surgery
Poirier is expected to resume playing 4-to-6 weeks after undergoing successful surgery Wednesday to address a fractured right pinkie finger.
The Celtics initially estimated Poirier would miss six weeks after he broke the finger in Monday's practice, but upon receiving further evaluation post-surgery, the big man could shave two weeks off that recovery timetable. With both Poirier and Robert Williams (hip) set to miss multiple weeks with injuries, the Celtics will likely turn to the undersized Grant Williams or 7-foot-6 rookie Tacko Fall to serve as the third-string center behind Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter for the next several games.
More News
-
Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Fractures pinkie, out six weeks•
-
Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Back to Maine•
-
Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Recalled from G League•
-
Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Shines in G League debut•
-
Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Suffers fourth straight DNP•
-
Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Set for increased role•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...