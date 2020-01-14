Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Limited run in return
Poirier (finger) scored two points (0-3 FG, 2-2 FT) and turned the ball over once over his five minutes of playing time Monday in the Celtics' 113-101 win over the Bulls.
Cleared to play again after being sidelined for the past month following surgery to repair a fractured pinkie finger, Poirier's only action came in garbage time. Even with Daniel Theis (knee) sitting out Monday and Robert Williams (hip) out for the foreseeable future, Poirier doesn't look like he'll be in store for a regular role in the Celtics' center rotation.
