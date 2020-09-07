Poirier (personal) will remain out for Monday's Game 5 against Toronto.
The reserve big man is still tending to a personal matter, but as a non-regular in the rotation, his absence shouldn't have much of a fantasy impact.
More News
-
Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Out again for Game 4•
-
Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Out for personal reasons•
-
Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Plays 16 minutes in loss•
-
Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Taking paternity leave in September•
-
Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Double-doubles in G League loss•
-
Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Sent to G League•