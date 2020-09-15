Poirier (personal) is not on the Celtics' injury report ahead of Tuesday's Game 1 against Miami.

Poirier missed the latter portion of the Celtics' second-round series against Toronto while dealing with a personal matter, but he returned to practice Monday and will be available off the bench Tuesday night. However, Poirier has not been a member of the regular rotation, so he's unlikely to make an impact in this series.