Poirier (personal) will not play in Saturday's Game 4 against the Raptors.
Poirier, who was also out for Game 3, has played just two minutes in the postseason, so his absence won't affect coach Brad Stevens' rotation. The majority of center minutes should continue to go to Daniel Theis and Robert Williams.
