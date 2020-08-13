Poirier produced two points (1-3 FG), nine rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 16 minutes in Thursday's 96-90 loss to Washington.

Poirier came off the bench to appear in his first game since Feb. 25. Coach Brad Stevens decided to rest six regulars and allowed his bench players extended run during the last Orlando play-in game before the playoffs. The 16 minutes played were a career high for the French rookie. The young center will return to the end of the bench once the playoffs begin. Poirier sits behind Daniel Theis, Enes Kanter and Robert Williams on the Boston center depth chart.